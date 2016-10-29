Mrs. Alma Elaine Fish

She was born in Greenwood, Delaware, and she, her older sister, Mae and her parents, John and Mary Phillips, moved north to work in the arms industry during the Great War. A product of the New Haven school system, Alma worked for a time in food service at Grace New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT. She met her future husband, Don, during the Christmas Holidays and they were married on February 1st, in Funkstown, Maryland. They lived for a while in Clinton, CT while building their new home in Madison, CT. After their three children were grown she applied for and was chosen for the job of courier. Her responsibilities included moving advertising copy from the ad agency to the publisher. Her employment was driving at night between the Connecticut shore and New York City. She loved the driving and proceeded to get her class 8 driver's license, enabling her to drive tractor trailers. No one wanted to hire a woman driver, "not in my company," so she purchased her own tractor and over the next several years visited all 48 contiguous states. A series of major surgeries forced her to give up her beloved driving. When an animal control officer's position became available in her home town, she applied and was hired. She later moved on and began working at the Madison Coffee Shop. Elaine often said it was the most fun job that anyone could have. Upon retirement, Elaine and Don moved to Northeast Tennessee and settled in Elizabethton. They remodeled extensively. Elaine then used her skills with the sewing machine and knitting needles to produce handmade clothing on a professional level which she sold at local farmer's markets.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 56 years, Don, of Elizabethton, oldest son, Donald III and family in Georgia, daughter, Barbara and family in Central Connecticut, and Michael and his family. A very special thanks to the caregivers at Hill View Health Center in Elizabethton who did a truly magnificent job of keeping Alma comfortable during her last days. Alma Elaine was truly blessed with two of the greatest neighbors ever, Johne Hicks and Donna Sluder. Everyone should have neighbors like these two. They are great, great ladies.

It was her expressed wish to be cremated and there will be no memorial or service. Alma Elaine Fish survived two bouts of lung cancer but could not survive the cruelest of diseases, Alzheimer's. A remarkable woman; she will be missed. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, is serving the Fish family. Office, 423-542-2232, Obituary line, 423-543-4917.