Jane leaves behind: Her loving husband of 49 years, Wayne W. Lewis, of Unicoi. Her son, Waylon Lewis and wife, Pam, of Erwin; daughter April Lewis Fain and husband Chris, of Erwin. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Nicholas, Jacob, and Samuel Fain; Mindy Shelton, and a special friend of the family, Leasa Huskins-Smith, Erwin.

Siblings: Ruby Tipton, of Gray; Hazel Lance, of Erwin; Mac Arthur Shehan, of Texas; Melvin Shehan, Jr.; Wayne Shehan, of Greeneville; and JoAnn Shehan, of Erwin. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Janie Shehan Lewis in a memorial service to be held at Erwin Church of God on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Salvation Army or your local Relay for Life team.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life. She will have a private committal service at a later date. Bishop John Edwards will officiate.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Avalon Hospice, Dr. Charles Miller, Erwin, Shelley Bailey of Health and Homecare of Erwin.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Jane Lewis through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.