Dorothy Virginia Depew Peterson

Dorothy was a lifelong, active member of Clark Street Baptist Church, where she had many friends. She had a long career with United Telephone Company, where she was a union steward mediator, retiring in 1990 after 42 years. During her long life Dorothy pursued adventure, traveling all over the world and trying new experiences. She visited Israel, France, Germany, Italy, and Hawaii. She rode in hot air balloons and on camels. She spent many summers visiting cousins in New Mexico where she worked on a dude ranch. Dorothy loved learning about history, religion, and other cultures. Dorothy loved the fun and wonder of life. No matter where she went or what she did, even when talking about work or chores, she could be heard to say, "I had the best time!"

She is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Linda Booth of Johnson City; Carole Kent of Georgia; Maria (Gary) Owens of Virginia; Norma Freeman and Kathy Bouton of Johnson City; Shirley Alexander of Georgia; Donald (Lois) Durham of Johnson City; Glyn Dupree of Georgia; Verlin Durham of Johnson City; stepdaughters, Angie Patterson and Debbie Peterson of North Carolina; and many grandnieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Clark Street Baptist Church for their faithfulness during Dorothy's life and to Franklin Woods Community Hospital, 2nd Floor Staff and her caregiver, Debra Hart for the kindness & tender love given to Dorothy and her family.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Sunday, October 30, 2016 from 3:00PM until a Celebration of Life Service that will begin at 4:00PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City with Pastor Mike Anglin officiating. A Graveside & Committal Service will be held at 10:45AM on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Attendees are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:40AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.

