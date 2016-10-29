Dolores Niccolli Conant
Today at 1:23 PM
Dolores Niccolli Conant, age 63, passed away peacefully at her home on October 15, 2016 in Gulfport, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents David Niccolli and Theresa Bennett Niccolli. She is survived by her daughter, Erika Gifford Green and her grandson, Mark Green, both of Gulfport, FL; Mark Conant of Kingsport, Tennessee, and her sisters Charlotte Giannetto of Rochester, New York and Harriett Shaw of Worcester, Massachusetts.
Ms. Conant, an alumna of Nyack College and Milligan College, taught music and English for Johnson City Schools until her retirement. She will be remembered for all she unselfishly gave to those who knew her, both professionally and personally.
Per her request, there will be no formal memorial service. The family asks that in lieu of cards and flowers, a donation to the Heart Failure Society of America.