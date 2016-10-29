Carlyn Eaton

Carlyn was born in St. Louis Missouri in 1935. She and her family moved to Southern California when she was 13. She attended Pomona College where she met her late husband of 58 years, Peter Eaton. After a short residence in Germany, they returned to Escondido, CA where she raised their growing family. She served over 20 years as a Sunday School teacher using her gifts for music and puppetry. After retiring from her position as accounting manager at Emmanuel Faith Community Church in 1994, she and her husband moved to Johnson City, TN where she enjoyed gardening and bird watching. They quickly made friends, joined Grace Fellowship Church and established the relationships they would have for the rest of their lives. She continued to be an avid Bible student and was a leader for Bible Study Fellowship. She was a devoted prayer warrior and had a genuine smile and encouraging word for all she met.

Her later years were spent loving her family, loving the Lord, and enjoying every minute of their company. The family will be honoring her life privately in CA and TN. Memories & condolences can be shared with family at dleatons@yahoo.com.