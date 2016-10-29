Barbara A. Hopson

Mrs. Hopson was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her family very much. She was the best cook, and enjoyed being at home in her cabin and working in her flowers. She attended church at Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her devoted husband of twenty-four years, Barry Hopson of the home; her loving children, Tina Harbin and her husband, Anthony; Jack Holland and his wife, Becky; Jodie Fitzsimmons and her husband, Frank; Jim “Turtle” Holland and his wife, Candace; William Holland; a step-son, Donald Holland and his wife, Katrina; grandchildren, Delcina Pugh and her husband, Matt; Logan Harbin; Sarah Holland; Katie Fitzsimmons; Cory Fitzsimmons; Desirae Holland; Eric Holland; Zebiakiah Holland; Harley Holland and Andrew Holland; great-grandchildren, Riley Pugh; Kaden Harbin; her very special mother-in-law, Marie Hopson; brothers-in-law, Jerry Hopson and his wife, Tina; Doug Hopson; and a sister-in-law, Angela Sheehan and her husband, Tim. Many friends, cousins and her sweet companion dog, Mini Mouse, also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Hopson will be conducted on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Rev. Tim Broyles and Rev. Kenneth Grindstaff officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday prior to the service, or at the home at other times.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at 11:00 AM at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Wednesday. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to David “Monster” Ingle for being a very great and supportive friend and to the Wellmont Cancer Institute and Dr. Jamal Maatouk and her staff, for the loving support and care shown to Mrs. Hopson and the family during her illness.

