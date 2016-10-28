Florence S. Hodge

Florence was a retired telephone / keypunch operator for the North American Rayon Corporation.

She was a member of the Lick Creek Christian Church and a charter member of the Elizabethton Order of Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Scott; sisters, Marjory Hodge and Grace Carty.

Survivors include: her sister, Louise Harwood of Johnson City; a sister-in-law, Doris Church Scott of Watauga; a special niece, Judy Napier Hodge of Johnson City; nieces and nephews, Mark Scott, Cindy Bogart, Marcia Jennings, Janet Hickman, Keith Harwood, Don Hodge, Buster Hodge, Judy Pierce, Janice Sellars, Kathy Alinger, Richard Carty, Bobby Joe Carty, Terry Carty and Donna Byington.

The family will receive friends at Morris-Baker Funeral Home on Sunday, October 30, 2016 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm. A graveside service will follow in the Monte Vista Memorial Park under the direction of Terry Lyons, minister. Active pallbearers will be selected from nephews attending.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN 37604 or your favorite charity.

Memories and condolences may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hodge family. (423) 282-1521