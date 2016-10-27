Shirley Plank Jacobs

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, Robert “Buck” Jacobs, her father Shirley “Pete” Plank, brother, Roy Plank and granddaughter Shelby McCamy. Shirley is survived by two daughters, Canda Lynn and husband Mike Stewart, Tammy and husband Mark McCamy; and son, Aaron Jacobs. Mother, Lena Mae Plank; sister, Barbara Shell; and brother, Johnny Plank. Granddaughters, Heather McCamy, Megan Stewart, Emily and Britney Jacobs; Grandson, Alex Stewart.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 29, 2016 at the Tetrick Funeral Home in Bluff City from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Services conducted by Dr. Robert Rainwater will follow at 1:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow in Shell Cemetery in Piney Flats. Pallbearers will be Joe Jacobs, Tommy Vanover, Clifford Hall, Dwight King, Edwin Tester, Hallie McQuality, Josh Tester and David Greer. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of the Piney Flats Presbyterian Church.

Donations may be made to the Piney Flats Presbyterian Church 6337 Bristol Hwy, Piney Flats, TN 37686 in lieu of flowers.

