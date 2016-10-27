logo
JOHNSON CITY - Reba Louise Patton Shepherd, 90, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2016 in Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Frank & Maggie Rowe Patton. Mrs. Shepherd was a direct descendent of Mary Patton. She was a 1943 graduate of Happy Valley High School where she was Valedictorian of the class. She was retired from the Cafeteria at Milligan College after 34 years of service. Mrs. Shepherd was an active member of Powder Branch Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Herman “Curley” Shepherd who died March 11, 2009 and by three sisters and one brother. She loved to cook and read.

Survivors include her daughters: Carolyn Gentry, Elizabethton and Wanda Pierce, Gray and Nancy Mathes and husband Willie, Johnson City. Three Grandchildren: Angela Trent and husband Joey, Gray, Chris Mathes and wife Melissa, Johnson City and Tim Mathes and wife Robin, Nashville, Tennessee. Seven Great Grandchildren: Greg, Dustin, Rebecca, Noah, Emma, C.J., and Mia. One Great Great Grandson: Liam. One Sister-in-law: Wanda Patton. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Gene Cornett officiating. The eulogy will be given by her grandson Chris Mathes. Graveside Service & Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2016 in the Patton-Simmons Cemetery with her grandson Tim Mathes playing the Bag Pipes. Music will be by Teresa Sorah. Active Pallbearers will be: Chris Mathes, Tim Mathes, Joey Trent, Noah Mathes, C.J. Mathes, Greg Trent, Dustin Trent, D.J. Conner, Jeff Patton and Teddy McKeehan. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Willie Mathes, Arnold Trent and men of Powder Branch Baptist Church. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the special nurses at Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Ivy Hall Nursing Home and Devon Jarrett. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Saturday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Shepherd family.