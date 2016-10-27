Reba Louise Patton Shepherd

Survivors include her daughters: Carolyn Gentry, Elizabethton and Wanda Pierce, Gray and Nancy Mathes and husband Willie, Johnson City. Three Grandchildren: Angela Trent and husband Joey, Gray, Chris Mathes and wife Melissa, Johnson City and Tim Mathes and wife Robin, Nashville, Tennessee. Seven Great Grandchildren: Greg, Dustin, Rebecca, Noah, Emma, C.J., and Mia. One Great Great Grandson: Liam. One Sister-in-law: Wanda Patton. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Gene Cornett officiating. The eulogy will be given by her grandson Chris Mathes. Graveside Service & Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2016 in the Patton-Simmons Cemetery with her grandson Tim Mathes playing the Bag Pipes. Music will be by Teresa Sorah. Active Pallbearers will be: Chris Mathes, Tim Mathes, Joey Trent, Noah Mathes, C.J. Mathes, Greg Trent, Dustin Trent, D.J. Conner, Jeff Patton and Teddy McKeehan. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Willie Mathes, Arnold Trent and men of Powder Branch Baptist Church. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the special nurses at Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Ivy Hall Nursing Home and Devon Jarrett. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Saturday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Shepherd family.