She was an active member of Thankful Baptist Church from an early age until her illness prevented her from doing so. She is most remembered as a Sunday School teacher and choir member.

She spent many years as housekeeper and companion to Mrs. W. T. Swoyer and family. When Electa’s mother’s health declined she took leave from working to care for her until her mother passed.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl F. Young, Jr, and C. Lamont Young, and four sisters, Edna Y. McAdams, M. Christine Y. Rutherford, Bobbie Y. Rhea and Peggy Jo Young. Survivors include sister Laurice Y. Coxe, many nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends.

A special thank you to the Wellmont Hospice Care.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Thankful Baptist Church in Johnson City. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00p.m prior to the service.

Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013 http://www.birchettemortuary.com/