BAKERSVILLE, NC (Buladean Community) - Lawrence Alvin Hughes, age 78, of Buladean, NC, died Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at his home with his family beside him. He was the son of the late Ernest and Ilo Ledford Hughes of Buladean. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Shirley Whitson Hughes; daughter, Yvonne Hardin (John) of Burnsville; daughter, Robyn Street (Henry) of Buladean; grandchildren, Joshua and Benjamin Hardin; Caleb, MiKayla, McKenzie and McKenna Street; sisters, Wilma Troutman (Earl) of Buladean and Evelyn Jenkins (Douglas) of Gray, Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his dad and mom, Ernest and Ilo Ledford Hughes; sister, Betty Gail Hughes and his brother, Ernie Lee Hughes.

He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church in Buladean, where he served as deacon for 46 years. He retired from Hoover Ball in Erwin, Tennessee where he worked in maintenance. After retirement, he became the caretaker of Amber Ranches for 16 years.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 28, 2016 from 6:00 until 8:00PM in St Paul Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 2:00PM in St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church with Reverends Gordon Lewis and Roger Laws officiating. Interment will follow at Hughes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, Inc. at 236 Hospital Drive Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Hughes family.