Sarah Maxine Drane

Maxine lived in Harper Woods, MI for 40 years with her late husband, Gordon V. Drane. She began her career at J.L. Hudson Co. in Detroit, MI, where she met Gordon. After retirement, they moved to Johnson City, TN.

Maxine was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. As an avid dog lover, she would smile ear to ear whenever a dog was present.

In addition to her husband and parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her brother Alfred “Bud” Bethel. Those left to cherish her memory are: daughter Candice Branham and husband Chris, of Kent, Washington; son Brian Drane and wife Gretchen, of Oak Ridge, TN; grandchildren Nathan Branham, Lance Drane, and Kelly Drane; and her very dear friends Rob and Sally Hughes, of Johnson City.

The family wishes to recognize the excellent care and support that was provided by the staff of Dominion Senior Living and Comfort Keepers.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Maxine will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City on Thursday, October 27, 2016, at 6:00pm, with Rev. Louis Imsande officiating.

Interment service will be at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Friday, October 28, 2016, at 11:30am.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The River Ministry, 125 West Main Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.snydersmemorialgardens.com.