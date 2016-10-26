Mrs. Bette Ruth Higgins Bailey

Mrs. Bailey was born and raised in Erwin, TN and moved to Jonesborough after her marriage. She was the daughter of the late Claude & Bessie Elizabeth Harris. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Bailey, nine brothers and sisters.

She was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church.

Mrs. Bailey retired from David Crockett High School after 35 years of service. Bette loved working around the students, she said they kept her young. She loved baking and sharing her pies and cakes with friends and family.

Survivors include two daughters, Claudia Beth Donald and her husband Larry Mark and Karen Joann Henson; four grandchildren, Jeremy Henson, Jordan Henson, Matthew Donald and Summer Donald; sister, Dixie Higgins Killen; and several nephews, nieces and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Thursday, October 27, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Reece Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday prior to service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, October 28, 2016 at Cherokee Baptist Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Bailey family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821