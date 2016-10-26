Mr. Bobby Gene Casey, Sr.

Mr. Casey was a Washington County native and the son of the late Raymond and Mable Blevins Casey.

Mr. Casey retired from Flav-O-Rich. He attained Embreeville Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include his son Bobby Gene Casey, Jr. and his wife Leesia, grandchildren, Bentley Kendell Casey, Jesse Levi Jenkins and wife Sadie; special friend and companion, Barbara Kress; best four legged friend and beloved dog Rusty.

Graveside services will be Friday October 28, 2016 at 2:00PM with Rev. Ottis Banks officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.

