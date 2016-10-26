Charles Henry Phillips

Charles had lived here in Johnson City since 1942.

He was a veteran of WWII having served in the U. S. Army in the Asiatic – Pacific Theater.

Charles was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the Teamsters Union Local #549.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Bobby Lewis.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Mary “Agnes” Anderson Phillips of the home; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Madeline Louise Lewis of Johnson City, Ella Charlene Garland and her husband Doug of Jonesborough, Janice Carol Lowe Coffey of Johnson City, Lori Phillips Ritchie and her husband John of Jonesborough; a sister, Thelma Marie Anderson of Johnson City; three grandsons, Jason, Travis and Aaron; four granddaughters, Yvette, Kimberly, Jessica and Jessica; thirteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, October 28, 2016 at the Morris –Baker Funeral Home. A funeral will follow in the Dogwood Chapel at 8:00 pm under the direction of Pastor Steve Harmon. A committal service is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 11:00 am in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be: Joe May, Brad Teague, Bill Hunt, Jason, Travis and Aaron Lowe. Honorary pallbearers will be: Bill Sells, Argil Hunt, Bill Boyd and Bud Hunt. All those attending are asked to assemble at the Morris – Baker Funeral Home by 10:15 am to leave in procession on Saturday morning.

The family wishes to thank the Mountain States Hospice for all their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via: www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Phillips family. (423) 282-1521