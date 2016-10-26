Allie Mae Woodfin Lane

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Wilson Lane in 1987; one son, James Edward Lane; one daughter, Nancy Duncan on April 20, 2014; one grandson, Kenneth R. Lane; two brothers, Johnny Woodfin and P. A. Woodfin; one sister, Evelyn Woodfin; one half-brother, Ray Woodfin; one half-sister, Willie Booker; seven brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, two sons: Roy Lane and wife, Shirley of Erwin, Kenneth Lane and wife, Angela of Jonesborough; three daughters: Phyllis Pendleton and husband, Robert of Lacrosse, WI, Verna Bailey and husband, Jack of Gray, Elizabeth "Liz" Salling and husband, Tim of Erwin; three brothers: Elmer Eugene Woodfin, Jr., and wife, Barbara, of Johnson City; Fred Woodfin and wife, Sarah, Billy Joe Woodfin and wife, Mary, all of Jonesborough; one sister, Queenie Yates and husband, David of Erwin; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; three brothers-in-law: Hobart Lane, Jack Lane and wife, Mary Ellen, all of Erwin, Mack Lane and wife, Mildred of Easley, SC; two sisters-in-law: Betty Woodfin of Jonesborough and Evelyn Woodfin of Johnson City; special friends: Betty Tester and Betty Ann Story.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 P. M. until the hour of service on Saturday, October 29, 2016 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel and other times at the residence, 758 N. Main Avenue, Erwin. Reverend Charles Fitzsimmons will officiate at the 3:30 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Danny and Christy Miller and Inez Chandler. Active pallbearers will be Ritchie Pendleton, Billy Woodfin, Tim Salling, Shane Hawkins, Matthew Bailey and Danny Duncan, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Pendleton and Jack Bailey. Interment will follow in the Garland Cemetery. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Unicoi County Memorial Hospital Long Term Care Unit staff.

