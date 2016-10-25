Robert Wayne Hood

Born January 10, 1934, in Butler, TN, he was a son of the late Clyde Castle Hood and the late Virginia Mae Johnson Hood. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service and was a Vietnam War veteran. After retirement, he dedicated his life to his work and service in the church.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years; three children, Sherry Hood Carson (Gregory) of CA, Terry W. Hood (Caroline) of Johnson City, TN, and Tamara Hood Rice (David) of Plano, TX; three step-children, Heather Lynn “Zophie Leslea” McCowan (Kelley) of Seattle, WA, Jonathan Chase McCowan (Jaime) of Knoxville, TN, and Erin Elizabeth McCowan of Sumter; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two on the way; and his only sister, Jacquelyn Norris of TN.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, October 27, 2016 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop Dusty Rhoades officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:00 A.M. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Burial with military honors will be at 1:45 p.m. Friday at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in the VA Pavilion on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Johnson City, TN, with Bishop Jones of the Watauga Ward presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund through your local Bishop. Non-members may mail donations to Bishop Dusty Rhoades at #18 Reynolds Street, Sumter, SC 29154.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.