Robert S. “Bob” Moser, Jr

Mr. Moser was born April 12, 1947 in Washington, D.C., and was raised in Johnson City, TN. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam; he was a Purple Heart recipient. A graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville; Bob loved Tennessee football. He will be remembered for his devotion to family, and friends, his outgoing personality, and his talent as a musician. He played the piano and sang for a band while in high school, the Tempos. He often sang solos in his church choir. Mr. Moser was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Moser Sr., and Martha Vest Moser.

Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Angela Stade Moser; son, Kenny Brown; sister, Nellie Foust and husband Russell; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Thelma Stade; sisters-in-law, Katherine Luhman and husband Mark Nelson; Karen Lugo and husband Nelson; nephews, Rusty and Andy Foust and their families.

His memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2016, in Weaverville United Methodist Church, of which he was a member. Reverend Hank Jackson will officiate. Burial will be in Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, TN.

The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

West Funeral Home, Weaverville is in charge of the services.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider the Music Department of Weaverville United Methodist Church, PO Box 37, Weaverville, NC 28787.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Moser’s obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices