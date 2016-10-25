In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest F. Hill and two sisters, Janice Sartain and Maxine Taylor. Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Eddie F. Hill, Johnson City, TN and Michael D. Hill and wife Denise, Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, Mark Hill, Stephanie Hill, Julie Painter and Sarah Hill; great-grandchildren, Anna Hill, Emma Hill, Morgan Painter, Jordan Painter, Anthony Miranda and Michael Miranda; a brother, Lloyd Taylor, Johnson City, TN and a sister, Patricia Hughes, Hammond, IN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Evelyn Dean Hill will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 28, 2016 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Mark Street officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. on Friday prior to the funeral service or at the residence at any time. Interment will follow the service on Friday in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Hill family. Office: (423) 543-5544