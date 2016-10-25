Maxie B. Jordan

JOHNSON CITY - Maxie B. Jordan, age 73, 504 A Pilgrim Court, Johnson City, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2016 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a Unicoi County native and daughter of the late Hurcle and Ellene Hopson Jordan. Ms. Jordan was a member of Immanual Baptist Church, Elizabethton. She was a medical assistant for several years. Ms. Jordan leaves behind to cherish her memories, one uncle, Speedy Hopson and wife, Harriet of Unicoi; eleven cousins including her special caregiver, Linda Johnson; her best friend and sister-in-law, Peggy Arrowood. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P. M. Thursday, October 27, 2016 in the Swingle Cemetery. Reverend Tim Tapp will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Jordan family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com. Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Jordan family. (423) 743-1380.