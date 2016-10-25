Carolyn Smith Kersey

She left behind a family that she cherished: Claude Kersey, her husband, partner and confidante for 65 years; four daughters- Candy and husband Jimmy, Piper and husband Lucky, Leslie and husband David, and Micky, who mom insisted was so pretty and sweet any man would be lucky to have her; grandchildren who were her pride and joy- Kyle Hagemes and wife Kellie, Jacob Naff, Hunter Naff, Laurie Naff, Lacey Naff, Austin Dillard (fiancé Stacy), Darby Dillard and Kerstie Hillman; Great grand- children- Madeline, Ava and James. Sisters- Jean Woltz, Pat Kaylor; brother Michael Smith and wife Brenda, and one brother –in law Henry Kersey and wife Betty.

How do you sum up the life of a woman who had such an impact?

Mom was employed for many years as a lab technician at Internal Medicine associates. In her more recent years she liked to tell her doctors that they didn’t need to explain things to her because after all she practically had a medical degree.

She was a life-long member of Grandin Court Baptist Church. Although she couldn’t sing she made her mark in flower arranging and participation in the mother –daughter plays where occasionally she may have gotten a line or two.

She was a member of a local garden club and won quite a few blue ribbons over the years for her flower arrangements. She was a member of a bowling league, loved playing bridge, and had a not quite so well- known passion for gambling. She and dad took many trips to Atlantic City- nickel slots were her favorite. Her house was the gathering place for all types of celebrations- birthdays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. She attended hundreds of baseball, football and, basketball games, dance recitals and cheerleading events. She would sometimes yell for the opposing team because she felt they needed a little encouragement. “Mee-maw watch me” was the most repeated expression over the years. Mom initiated the annual family beach trips to Ocean Isle - a tradition which lasted for almost 25 years. She was strong, independent and spoke her mind. She was loving, encouraging, and supportive- and above all fashionable. People always commented on her sense of style. Mom dressed to the nines- hats, earrings, shoes and purse were all coordinated. Her lasting advice to daughters and granddaughters- always wear makeup in public and never come to breakfast without your lipstick.

A private graveside service will be held for the family on Friday October 28, at 1:00 P.M. Afterward, friends and family are invited to celebrate Carolyn’s life at the home of her daughter 3705 Mudlick Road, Roanoke VA. from 3-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or Grandin Court Baptist Church of Roanoke.