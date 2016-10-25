Caroline Rosa Sneyd Stevens

Caroline is survived by son: Larry & Wife Linda, Daughter: Kathy & Husband Steve, Granddaughters: Nicholette (Justin) & Lindsey (Dustin) Grandson: Shane (Bobbie). Great Granddaughters: Gabrielle, Adrienne, Kennedy, Kylie. Great Grandsons: Jeremy, Noah, Ethan, Jace. Great Great Granddaughters: Hailey & Hannah. Sister: Myrtle Roberts, Brother: Carl Sneyd and Thelma. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Special Friends: Sherry Stevens and Sandy Stevens.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2016 in Memorial Funeral

Chapel. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Stevens family