John Dennis “Jay” Banks

He was retired from the City of Johnson City Water & Sewer Department after approximately 30 years of service. He was a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church.

He was a daddy and papaw to everybody.

Survivors include one daughter: Betty Peters of Johnson City; one son and daughter-in-law: Wendell and Cherie Banks of Limestone; five grandchildren: Christy and Tim Stout of Sharpsburg, GA, and April Roberts of Johnson City, both of whom he raised; Amy Banks of Johnson City, Heather Banks of Mosheim, Tech Sgt. Dustin Caldwell, USAF, of the Sulphur Springs Community; six great-grandchildren: Kahla, Isiah, Jayden, Noah, Alanna, and Silas; two sisters: Miniah Waites and Barbara “Bob” Reneau both of Greeneville; one brother: Rev. Ottis “Cotton” Banks of Johnson City; he also cared for his nephew: Bill West, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years: Margaret Jeanette Banks; one son: Johnny Allen Banks; great-grandson: Eli John Chandler; parents: Hobart and Fannie Banks; two sisters: Belvia Park and Ollie Ruth Banks; two brothers: George Banks and Hobart Arnold Banks; and a nephew that he cared for: Steve West.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville, and at other times at the home of his daughter, Betty Peters, Covington Creek Condos, 1809 W. Lakeview Drive, #27, Johnson City, TN, 37601.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. The Rev. Mark Starnes will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to Shelton Mission Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service.

Active pallbearers will be Dustin Caldwell, Tim Stout, Doug Reneau, Jason Bailey, Billy West, and Nathan Keys.

