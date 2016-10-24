James “Jimmy” Robert Henley

Those left to cherish James’ memory include his wife of 47 years, Lucy Ann Street Henley; a daughter, Martha Henley Arze and her husband Dr. Alfonzo Arze; grandchildren, Chelsea Silver, Emily Silver, Elizabeth, Steven, Ryan, Kaitlin, Caroline, Olivia, and Ava Arze; a sister, Francis Marie Malone; a brother, Andrew Henley; nieces and nephews, Keith Malone, Becky Carr, Jama Curtis, Donna Malone and Crystal Henley; and a special friend, Fred Smith.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jeff Farrow, Dr. Frank Forbush, Dr. Keith Cook and the staff of 2500 of Johnson City Medical Center.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 from 5:00pm until a Celebration of James’ Life at 7:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Pastor Keith Malone officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2016 at Fairview Cemetery in Jonesborough. Pallbearers will be Coty Malone, Hunter Curtis, Ryan Arze, Tony Curtis, Steven Arze and Taylor Pruett. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to follow in procession.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171)