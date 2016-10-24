Dana C. Goebbel

Romans 8 38, 39

Dana Goebbel, a gentle giant of a man, went home to Heaven on Thursday with his mother Alpha Bridger and sister Stephanie Goebbel standing guard by his side as they had done so faithfully for the past 22 years. He joins his father Lee, his aunt Canna Greene Rutherford, and his grandparents who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother, Alpha Bridger, his sister, Stephanie Goebbel, his uncles Lowell Greene (Ann) and Joe Steven Greene, aunt Janet Greene Willis McKee, (Bud), all of Johnson City; cousins, Michael P. Rutherford (Julia), Johnson City, Ann Willis Patrick, Jonesborough, Wesley Willis (Lisa), Lydia W. Watts and Blaine Willis, Johnson City, Stuart Greene (Joy), Jonesborough, Hugh Stephen Greene (Margaret) Kingsport, Joe Greene (Shannon), Joseph Greene, Gray, Michael Rutherford (Miranda), Atlanta,GA and Stephen Greene, Winston-Salem, NC. He had a special friend, Bonnie Aubin. His case manager Jenna Jefferson, skillfully guided Dana and his family through many challenging and difficult situations for over 20 years.

Dana was a man who loved life and lived it with zeal. He dressed with pride and style. He had many friends, loved social gatherings, and had the verbal skills and timing of a comedian. He was a renaissance man with courtly manners, great intellect and many gifts. He had a fine singing voice, played the piano very well and was a concert violinist.

Dana was a graduate of Science Hill High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and his graduate degree in music from the Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He was active in the Johnson City community and served as Concert Master of the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra. He was a young man of promise with a great future that was cut short by a drunk driver.

Dana’s entire future almost ended there. He was in a coma on life support for nearly a year. Never again would he stand, walk, or be able to control his hands and arms with any precision. He could not talk for about 5 years. His body was so injured that medical emergencies happened with great frequency and abilities that he had during one period, he would lose during another. There was no normal. The new normal was ICU, hospitals, rehab facilities and nursing facilities. Through it all, Dana endured. He smiled to see his mother and sister. He knew they depended on him. He gave it his all. He gave it his everything. He became a living angel on earth. He was a joy and delight to everyone he met with his beautiful smile and spirit. He was a candle in the darkness. Most importantly, he was very loved.

The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, October 25, 2016, at 7PM in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Dr. Gene Wigginton officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5PM to 7PM. The graveside committal service will be Wednesday at 11AM in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30AM to proceed to the cemetery. For those who prefer, Memorials may be made to Academy of Strings, P.O. Box 3431 Johnson City, TN37602, or to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is serving the Goebbel family.(423)928-6111