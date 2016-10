The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Phillip Goins.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to a church or charity of one’s choice.

