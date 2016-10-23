Jennie Hayes DeVault

Jennie was born in Washington County, daughter of the late William Eugene (Sr.) and Alma Pierson Hayes. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William (Billy) Eugene Hayes Jr.

Jennie graduated from Washington College Academy in 1966 where she was a cheerleader.

She loved her family and watching her grandchildren play ballgames. She was a talented seamstress.

Jennie was a member of Jonesborough Presbyterian Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kelli Bray (Lance) and Kristina Thompson (Jason); grandchildren Garrett Bray, A. J. Boyd, Sam Banner, and Austin Thompson; nieces Kim Ward and Shannon Wilder; her BFF, Carolyn Tichenor; special cousin, Lynda Broyles and several cousins.

A Celebration of Life for Jennie will be held 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Bledsoe officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM prior to the service.

The family extends thanks for special care provided to Jennie by the ICU staff and doctors on 2100 at Johnson City Medical Center and to Dr. Ronald Blackmore and Autumn Pearman.

Condolences may be sent to the DeVault family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821