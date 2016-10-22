Ruth Simerly Smith

Mrs. Smith was a native of Johnson City and lived in Dallas, TX from 1952 until returning to Johnson City in 1999.

She was a daughter of the late John and Ethel Woodby Simerly.

Mrs. Smith retired in 1991 after twenty-one years of service with Sun Oil Co., Dallas, where she worked as a data processor in the accounting department.

She was a member of Locust Street Church of Christ, and enjoyed reading.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by three brothers, Gordon, Donald and Ernest Simerly.

She is survived by her husband of more than sixty-six years, Billy Jack Smith; three children, Richard A. Smith and wife Sara, Castle Rock, CO, Jeffery L. Smith and wife Cindie, Peoria, AZ, and Patricia A. Smith Dickerson and husband Blair, Richmond, VA; one sister, Phyllis Kitzmiller, Monroe, NC; ten grandchildren, Tincy Crocker and husband Billy, Mabank, TX, Kristi Phillips, Eustace, TX, Jennifer Lugo, Dennison, TX, Nichollis Smith, Ft. Worth, TX, Robert Smith, Peoria, AZ, Jessica Smith, Vancouver, WA, Christian Smith, Peoria, AZ, Irish Smith, Peoria, AZ, Austin Dickerson, Richmond, VA, Brianna Dickerson, Richmond, VA; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; the Eddins family, Heath, TX; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, October 25, 2016, at 2:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Barry Blackburn and Richard Lewis, Ministers, officiating.

Entombment will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-2:00 P.M. Tuesday in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The family requests those who prefer to make memorial donations, please do so to Locust Street Church of Christ Missions, 110 W. Locust St., Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is serving the Smith family. (423)928-6111