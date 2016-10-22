Myrtle Lewis Campbell

Myrtle was a proud native of the former Fish Springs community of Carter County. She was a daughter of the late James and Ida Sheffield Lewis.

Myrtle was an active member of Fairview Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Miles Campbell, in 1998; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Warren Moody; three sisters, Elsie Holbrook, Lavada Ford, and Lona Duncan; brother, Orville Lewis; and son-in-law, Tom Bryant.

She is survived by her daughter, Candy Bryant of Johnson City; five grandchildren, Chris Moody of Johnson City, Steve Moody of Charlotte, NC, Sean Moody of Atlanta, GA, Jeremiah Bryant of San Diego, CA, and Adam Bryant of Johnson City; nine great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2:30 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at Monte Vista Memorial Park under the direction of Pastor Lon Tobin. Minister, family, and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker at 2:00 pm Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Myrtle loved animals and was an avid reader. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to: The Washington County Humane Society, 2101 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37602 or the Sherrod Library at ETSU, Office of University Advancement, ETSU Box 70721, Johnson City, TN 37614-1710.

