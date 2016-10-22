Mrs. Virginia Lee Playford

Life’s journey took her through many professions. She was a newsletter writer and Publicist for the Richmond county Board of Education, the Hollingsworth candy company, and the Augusta Rose Society. She was also Editor and a writer for the Augusta Magazine in its early days.

Most notably she was known for being the Women’s editor of the Johnson City Press Chronicle. Many years and many awards later, including the Penny Missouri award, Virginia came to Augusta to be Editor of the women’s section of the Chronicle Herald. She enjoyed working with the likes of John Barnes, Louise Thrash, Margaret Twiggs, and Clyde Wells, just to mention a few of the wonderful staff there. She later married Augusta Herald managing Editor David Playford and left the newspaper to pursue her love of antiques, gardening, cooking, writing, and interior design. From her shop on Crawford Avenue she became one of Augusta’s premier A.S.I.D. interior decorators.

Mrs. Playford was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Playford, parents, Guy and Virginia Akers Fields and brother, Buzzy Fields.

She is survived by two sons, Ernest T. McPeake and wife, Kay of N. Augusta, SC and Jimmy R. McPeake and wife, Alison of Grovetown, GA, sister, Rosemary Fields of Wrightsville, GA, brother, Tommy Fields of Johnson City, TN, six grandchildren, Anna McPeake of Charleston, SC, James McPeake and wife, Jessica of Grovetown, GA, Mallory Huntington and Malone Huntington, both of Augusta, GA, Sterling McPeake of N. Augusta, SC and Hayden McPeake of Grovetown, GA, six great grandchildren and many relatives in Johnson City, TN.

