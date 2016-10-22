Mark was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was a son of Sherman L. Hyatt, Johnson City, and the late Selma Jean Fagan Hyatt.

Mark was a 1979 graduate of Science Hill High School, where he played short-stop for the Topper baseball team.

He began working for his father at age fifteen with Monte Vista Burial Park, where he worked for nearly twenty years, eventually replacing his father as superintendant of the cemetery grounds. Mark formerly worked for Harvey Construction Co., and for the past sixteen years, has worked with Appalachian Funeral Home and JOMAYNA Enterprises.

He was a member of East Unaka Christian Church.

Mark loved his family, especially his children and granddaughter. He also loved being outdoors fishing or working, could build or repair anything, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and strangers alike.

In addition to his mother, Mark was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Katie Alexandra Chinouth Hyatt, and an infant son, Benjamin Mark Hyatt.

In addition to his father, he is survived by two children, Hunter Hyatt Mann and husband Coty, Johnson City, Marcus Hyatt, Johnson City; the “light of his life”, his granddaughter, Charlie Mae Mann, Johnson City; his former wife of nearly twenty-five years and mother of his children, Susan Chinouth Hyatt, Johnson City; two sisters, Donna Hyatt and Debra Watkins, both of Johnson City; one brother, Scott Hyatt and wife Melinda, Boones Creek; aunts and uncles, Edward and Francis Fagan, Carolyn Pierce, Trula and Manual Hodge; nieces and nephews, Kimberly and Kevin Edwards, Shannon Currin, Stacey Watkins, Emilee and Lyndsee Hyatt, Laiken and Elijah Mitchell; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

It was Mark’s wishes to be an organ donor, then to be cremated.

The graveside service and inurnment will be held Tuesday, October 25, 2016, at 5:00 P.M., in Highland Church of Christ Cemetery, 485 Highland Church Rd., Gray, TN 37615. Rev. Curtis Hurt will officiate. Family and friends who plan to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 4:50 P.M. Tuesday.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hyatt family. (928-6111)