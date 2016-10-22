Lorena Virginia Satterfield

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James L. Satterfield, grandson Hugh Monroe Reno Dillon and sister Joyce Seaman.

She is survived by her children: Regina Garland Latham (Keith) of Kingsport, TN, Carlie Satterfield-Dillon (Hugh), and James Robert "Jim Bob" Satterfield of Princeton, WV. Grandchildren: Kevin Wunderle (Becky) of Broadview Heights, OH, Lynne Wunderle Condon (Larry) of Kingsport, TN, Alyson Cox of Charleston, SC, Tyler Hollingsworth of Huntington, WV, Tori Satterfield and Dottie Dillon of Princeton, WV. Great Grandchildren: Luke Wunderle, Owen Condon and Gwen Wunderle. Siblings: Charles F. "Monroe" Buchanan of Poplar, NC and Bertha Marie Barringer of Winter Haven, FL brother-in-law, Byron "Ron" Satterfield (Gail) of Bluefield, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

By her advance arrangement her body has been donated to science and will be used at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic medicine in Lewisburg, WV. A memorial Pot Luck Picnic will be held on Sunday, 10/23/16, 2:00 PM at Jim Bob's home, 272 Kolton Road, Princeton, WV. Everyone welcome, please bring a homemade dish. "Live every day for everything in it, because it won't be back!"

