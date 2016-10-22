Gary Lynn Cloyd

Gary was a lifelong Washington County resident.

He will be greatly missed by the loved ones left behind; wife, Mary Jane Cloyd; son, Richard Cloyd; daughter, Christina Woods; brothers, Doyle Cloyd and Max Cloyd; grandchildren, Dustin, Dakota, Camie, and Leon; several nieces and nephews; special son-in-law, Darryl Woods; and a dear friend, Arthur Saults.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the Cloyd family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821