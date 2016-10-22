Dr. Grant L. Jones

Dr. Jones received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Carson Newman College in 1943, Bachelor of Divinity from Southern Baptist Seminary in 1949, Master of Divinity from Southern Baptist Seminary in 1973, and Doctor of Divinity from Carson Newman College in 1976.

Dr. Jones was a Southern Baptist Minister faithfully serving the Lord for 65 years, pastoring many churches in Kentucky and Tennessee.

He was recognized for his leadership in the Tennessee Baptist Convention, serving as president and on numerous boards and committees.

He was a member and former pastor of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Pauline Jones, and sister, Iva Hume.

Survivors include one son, Dr. David Jones and wife Kay of Johnson City, TN; one daughter, Mary Holt and husband Randy Muskogee of OK; one brother, Asa Jones of Florida; three grandsons, Jason Jones, Joshua Jones and Benjamin Jones; two step grandchildren, Douglas Sparks and Becky Keplinger; five great grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; and one step great great granddaughter.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Colonial Hill Retirement Center and Broadmore Senior Living for their excellent care and compassion in assisting Dr. Jones.

The family of Dr. Grant Jones will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 PM Monday, October 24, 2016, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home, Hodgenville, KY Wednesday, October 26, 2016 from 12:30-2 PM with funeral service and burial to follow. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Jones family via www.morrisbaker.com.