Donald was born to loving parents Richard and Helen Sinn in Albany, NY. He moved to Tennessee in 1997 with his wife of 35 years.

He was a 1958 graduate of Hudson Valley Technical Institute. Donald proudly served his country for six years with the Army National Guard.

He was an engineer for 33 years, retiring from IBM in 1992.

Donald was involved in many organizations. He was past president and an honorary lifetime member of HVSC, a PSIA instructor, and a member of ETMM. He was also an active member of JCSPS, BLA, Wheeler UMC, and Pirate Canoe Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Sinn and his wife Janet.

He is survived by his wife Joan Carroll Sinn; daughter, Elaina Heredia and friend Brian; three sons, Craig Sinn and his wife Michele, Mark Losito, and Anthony Losito; grandsons, Alexander and Matthew Sinn; and several nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Other family members include Arietta Carroll, Jeremiah and Sally Carroll, and David and Linda Roberts.

Donald cherished his good friends and made the world a better place by his demeanor, talents, and smile. He never met a stranger. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

The family of Donald Malcolm Sinn will receive friends from 6 pm to 7 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at Wheeler United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm Tuesday under the direction of Pastor Chris Brown. The Boone Dam VFW Post 4933 will accord military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Wheeler United Methodist Church, 211 Sanders St., Blountville, TN 37617 or the Sullivan County Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.

