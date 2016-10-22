Carolyn T. Lipp

Preceded in Death by her Mother, Ruth D. Thomas; Father, James Thomas; Mother in Law, June Lipp; Son, Freddie E. Pittman; Son, Scott A. Lipp; and Nephew, James W. Richardson.

Survived by her Husband, Leonard D. Lipp; Sister, Joyce Richardson; Father in Law, Wayne E. Lipp; Children: Son, Curtis Turner and his Wife Patricia; Daughter, Dawn Turner; and Son, Larry W. McDowell; Grandchildren, Parrish A. Cummings and Chelsea R Pittman; Great Grandchildren, Bradley E. Tupper.

Carolyn was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother who loved her Tennessee Mountain Hideaway that she shared with her husband. She always loved the most and was very caring and compassionate. The genuine concern for the well-being of those around her was undeniable. She had a spunky personality and was honest, caring, and humble in many ways. She was kind and always put others before herself. She will be greatly missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, please send Donations to Pastor Eddie West at Christ Baptist Church 770 West Five Notch Road North Augusta, SC 29841