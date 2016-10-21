Mr. Robert P. Stoots

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Robert P. Stoots, age 85, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at his residence. Mr. Stoots was born in Milburnton, TN and son of the late William M. & Rose Bell Nelson Stoots. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Leonard Stoots, Joe Stoots, Marlyn Stoots, and Virgil Stoots and a sister, Bertha Stoots. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Stoots retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service as an Airplane Mechanic. He served during the Korean and Vietnam War. Survivors include one brothers, James Stoots; one sister, Eva Carey; and several nephews and nieces. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, October 23, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Lenny Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Sunday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Providence Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family & friends. Condolences may be sent to the Stoots family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821