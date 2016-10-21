logo
Lorena Virginia Satterfield

• Today at 4:34 PM

Lorena Virginia Satterfield passed away on the evening of October 19, 2016 at her son's home. She had just celebrated her 82nd birthday with her family. Lorena was born on October 12, 1934 in Mitchell County, NC. She was the daughter of Robert Buchanan and Hattie Garland Buchanan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James L. Satterfield, grandson Hugh Monroe Reno Dillon and sister Joyce Seaman.

She is survived by her children: Regina Garland Latham (Keith) of Kingsport, TN, Carlie Satterfield-Dillon (Hugh), and James Robert "Jim Bob" Satterfield of Princeton, WV. Grandchildren: Kevin Wunderle (Becky) of Broadview Heights, OH, Lynne Wunderle Condon (Larry) of Kingsport, TN, Alyson Cox of Charleston, SC, Tyler Hollingsworth of Huntington, WV, Tori Satterfield and Dottie Dillon of Princeton, WV. Great Grandchildren: Luke Wunderle, Owen Condon and Gwen Wunderle. Siblings: Charles F. "Monroe" Buchanan of Poplar, NC and Bertha Marie Barringer of Winter Haven, FL brother-in-law, Byron "Ron" Satterfield (Gail) of Bluefield, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

By her advance arrangement her body has been donated to science and will be used at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic medicine in Lewisburg, WV. A memorial Pot Luck Picnic will be held on Sunday, 10/23/16, 2:00 PM at Jim Bob's home, 272 Kolton Road, Princeton, WV. Everyone welcome, please bring a homemade dish. "Live every day for everything in it, because it won't be back!"

