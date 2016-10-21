Joyce Elizabeth Morris Vandeventer

She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. Survivors include her husband of 61 years: Clifford Vandeventer. A son & daughter-in-law: Carman & Angie Vandeventer, Elizabethton. Several nieces & nephews.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2016 in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Kenley Knight and Rev. Brian Nave officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from her church family.

The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to her care givers, her neighbors and her church family for the support during the past two years. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence.

Condolences may be sent to our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Vandeventer family