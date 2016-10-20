JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Brenda White, 76 of Johnson City went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday Oct. 18, 2016.

Brenda was a homemaker, loving wife, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, and friend to all. She was of the apostolic faith. In addition to her parents, her sister, Judy and two brothers, Tippy and Timmy, preceded Brenda in death.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years, Lawrence White, her children Jerome White and his wife Lawanda, Rebecca Poarch and her husband Mike, Susan Ling, David White, Shelia Smith and her husband DC, Lisa Bridges and Joseph White; five sisters, Loretta, Gloria Jean, Pat, Teresa and Sherlene; three brothers, Billy, Terry and Tony; five special cousins, Janice, Shelby, Sharon, Sandra, Nancy and Peggy; twelve grandchildren, Aaron, Jordan, Brooke, Michael, Anthony, Alexis, Israel, Tyler, Emerald, Allison, Joseph Jr., and Audrey; four great grandchildren, Grayson, Alizah, Nala and Zahara.

Brenda was a kind and gentle person who loved her family and friends. Brenda will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

The family of Mrs. Brenda White will receive friends from 12 to 2 PM Saturday, October 22, 2016, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Ed Davis officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the White family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the White family. (423) 282-1521