Mr. Eddie G. Hambrick

Mr. Hambrick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and was very protective of his family. He loved God, his church and his family. He was also an avid sports fan who played golf with his church family, enjoyed basketball and played for Happy Valley High School, loved Tennessee football, and took pleasure in coaching Pee-Wee football where he coached many young people over the years. He was also a Boy Scout leader. He was an active and involved member of Sinking Baptist Church where he supervised the renovations of the church, designed the Pavilion and installed the Pavilion fire place. Along with his late son, Wesley, he designed the church playground.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Claudette Hambrick, of the home; a daughter, Julie Hambrick, Johnson City; four grandchildren, Bree, Lexia, Logan and Drew; two great-grandchildren, Collin and Peyton and four brothers, Mack Hambrick, Howard Hambrick, Jack Hambrick and Jr. Hambrick. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Hambrick will be conducted on Saturday, October 22, 2016, at 8:00 PM at Sinking Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends in the church from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Saturday and at the home at other times. The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Sunday, October 23, 2016, at 2:00 PM, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family, church family and his friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet the family at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Sunday.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to Dr. Famoyin and his staff, his special nurse, Stephanie, the staff of Johnson City Internal Medicine and Dr. Farrow for the love, care and concern shown to Mr. Hambrick and to the family during his illness.

