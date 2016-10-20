And in God’s light you will rest, until we meet again some day

JOHNSON CITY - Letha May McKinney, age 75, of Johnson City, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at her residence. Letha was a native of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Leroy and Leora Foster. She grew up in the Church of the Nazarene and she was a Tank Operator at American Water Heater for 22 years. Letha loved her Facebook friends, music and flowers, especially her roses. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie McKinney, in 1999; one son, Willie White, in 2014; two sisters, Irene Orren and Geneva Harris; one brother Harley Foster.

Letha May McKinney has left behind to cherish her memories:

Daughter: Angie Peterson and husband Ronnie, of Erwin;

Sons: Jimmy Foster, of Erwin; Douglas White, of Johnson City; Grandchildren: Chase Foster; Joye Mullins and husband Dustin; John Peterson; Ronnie Peterson, Jr; Joshua White; John White; Kassi Adler; Kayla Adler; Leslie Foster; Daniel White; Dustin White; Nickie White; Six great-grandchildren; Special Friend: Jackie Johnson.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Letha May McKinney in a funeral service to be at 7:00 PM, on Saturday, October 22, 2016, in the chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Reverend B. F. McKinney will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and continue until service time on Saturday. A graveside service will be at 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 23, 2016 at McKinney Cemetery. Those attending will meet at the cemetery for the 1:00 PM service. Active pallbearers will be Dustin Mullins, Jonathan Peterson, Ronnie Peterson Sr., Darrell Harris, Ed Smith, Scotty Whitson and Dalton Maupin.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.