Irene Delores Tronoski Boyd

Irene was a talented artist, seamstress and cook. She was the previous owner of The Ceramic Shop in Kimball, W.V. She belonged to Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Powhatan, W.V. where she was director of catechism. Her ceramic artistry restored the statues and Stations of the Cross in her church and many others in her parish. She was a loving mentor to all the children in her church and former neighborhood of Brick Row in Keystone, W.V. She and her husband Earl relocated to Gray, TN in 1979 building a home by Boone Lake. She served on the Meals on Wheels program for the elderly for 20 years in the Johnson City, TN area. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Helen Tronoski; her sisters, Stella Rywelski, Rose Petrunic and Lucille Tronoski.

She is survived by sisters-in-law, Marie Buchanan of Florida and Nora Curto of Tennessee; “son”, Earnest Lee Moore Jr. and wife Cathy of Tobaccoville, N.C.; “daughter”, Donna Mitchem Hatcher and husband Bob of New Orleans, LA., “grandson” whom she was with at birth, Justin “J.D.” Hatcher and wife Melena of Slidell, LA; her loving friends of more than 60 years, Lucy Mitchem and children, Billy and Donna, and Dimple Moore and children, Barbara and Earnest; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved and adored their sweet Auntie Rene.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 22, at 11:00 AM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Rev. Lacy Brooks, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Billy and Diana Mitchem. The committal service will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Richard Roehl, David Tarchala, Philip Tarchala, John Tarchala, Justin Hatcher and Earnest Moore. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM till the service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.

A special thank you to Lois Fannon and Michelle Thompson, and the caregivers and all those who provided food and loving care and concern to the family during their time of need.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples St., Johnson City, TN 37604. (423) 610-7171, is serving the Boyd family.