Dolores Pearl Yearwood

Dolores Yearwood departed this life on Tuesday, October 18th, 2016, at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. Born May 13, 1932, in Orlando, Florida, Dolores spent most of her life in Washington County, TN. She was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Betty Lewis of Gray. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Michael Stephen Cox of Gray, brother, Lowell Lewis of Dayton, Ohio, and sister, Jewell Saylor of Gray. She is survived by son, Jeff Cox of Cleveland, TN, daughter, Linda Cox Story (and David) of Kingsport, sister, Ann Goins of Powell, TN, grandson, Jason Wamsley (and Tiffany) of Maryville, TN, granddaughter, Elizabeth Wamsley of Nashville, grandson David Story Jr. of Gray, grandson Garrett Cox of Chicago, grandson Justin Cox (and Anne) of Atlanta, great-granddaughter Vivian Cox of Atlanta, and beloved dog Dixie. In accordance with her wishes, no visitation or funeral service will be held. Ms. Yearwood will be interred at Washington County Memory Gardens. Mountian Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough, TN 37659, is serving the family.