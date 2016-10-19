Troy C. “Rusty” Starnes has left behind to cherish his memory:

Wife: Elizabeth Howze Starnes, of Erwin; Daughters: Katrina Edwards and husband Russell, of Erwin, Bonnie Starnes Dillon and husband Trey, of Erwin, Natalie Starnes, of Piney Flats, Ashley Starnes, of Erwin, Daisy Carathers and husband Jacob, of Erwin; Son: Noah Starnes, of Erwin; Sisters: Shirley Lewis and husband Kenneth, of Jonesborough, Judy Bennett and husband Keith, of Jonesborough; Nephews: Timothy Lewis and wife Dee, of Jonesborough, Chad Bennett and wife Cheryl, of Jonesborough; Niece: Leigh Haun and husband Randy of Jonesborough; Great-Nieces: Haley Derry and husband Nathan, Megan Haun; Great-Nephew: Jake Haun; Grand Children: Derrick Peterson, Carter Edwards, Lincoln Carathers and Hudson Dillon.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Troy C. “Rusty” Starnes in a memorial service to be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 22, 2016, at Calvary Baptist Church, 540 Adams Street, Erwin. Dr. John Kuhne and Reverend Curtis Engle will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and show support to the family will begin at 11:00 AM and will continue until service time on Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Troy C. “Rusty” Starnes through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.