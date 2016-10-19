Teresa Piercy Honeycutt

Mrs. Honeycutt is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Leata Piercy; maternal grandparents, Robert and Eva Martin.

Survivors in addition to her parents, include her husband, Kenneth Honeycutt; son, Anthony Piercy; great aunt, Eloise “Poss” Shell; and great uncle, James Howard Guinn, all of Erwin, TN. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 21, 2016 at the Erwin Church of Christ, 710 Rock Creek Road, Erwin, TN, with Mr. Tim Hall, Minister officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 7:00 until 8:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family.