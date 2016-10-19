logo
Patricia Ann Osborne

• Updated Today at 4:01 PM

Patricia Ann Osborne passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2016. Born in Wise County, she has lived in this area most of her life. She has been an entrepreneur in many areas over her life, having owned a gas station, tax office, lavender farm, and funnel cakes. She loved to travel all over the country and world, but it didn’t exceed her love for her family. Patricia was known as the “lavender lady.”

She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Bill Watts; and parents, Fred and Imogene Gilliam.

Patricia is survived by her two sons, Sam Osborne and wife Penny, and Dustin Osborne; four grandchildren, Cody, Emily and Holly Moore, and Kylie Vance-Osborne; two brothers, Phil Gilliam and wife Norma, and Darrel Gilliam and wife Myrtle; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m on Thursday, October 20, 2016, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with Rev. Toonie Cash officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Liberty Hill Cemetery.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Patricia Ann Osborne.