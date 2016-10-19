She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Bill Watts; and parents, Fred and Imogene Gilliam.

Patricia is survived by her two sons, Sam Osborne and wife Penny, and Dustin Osborne; four grandchildren, Cody, Emily and Holly Moore, and Kylie Vance-Osborne; two brothers, Phil Gilliam and wife Norma, and Darrel Gilliam and wife Myrtle; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m on Thursday, October 20, 2016, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with Rev. Toonie Cash officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Liberty Hill Cemetery.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Patricia Ann Osborne.