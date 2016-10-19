Mr. Gordon E. Rice

Mr. Rice was born in Washington County and son of the late Charlie & Evelyn Poore Rice. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Kristy.

He retired from the Washington County Highway Department. He loved farming and the outdoors and was a loyal friend.

Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Rice; a brother, Raymond Rice; and 1st cousin, Stella Calhoun.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, October 21, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor funeral Home with Pastor Estel Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 10:00 am Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Seviers Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Clifford Hall, Kevin Vencill, Dwight King, Steve King, Daniel Tittle, Mark Foster, Mark McKamey, Edward Tester.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Josh Tester, Glen Linkous, Jean Bowers, Homer Stout, Bob Boling, John King, Jerry Dempsey, Clinton Hall, Seth Greene, Toby Crane, Carl Cloyd, Charlie Jones.

Condolences may be sent to the Rice family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.