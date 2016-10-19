Michael Dudley Moore

Mike was a native of Johnson City. He was a son of the late Clyde and Hazel Jenkins Moore.

Mike was a 1963 graduate of Science Hill High School. He was a natural athlete and excelled in sports. He played baseball during his junior and senior years, helping Science Hill win the state championship both years. He also played football as a running back. He attended ETSU and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Mike proudly served in the US Air Force. During his service, he represented Travis Air Force Base on the fastpitch softball team. He was also elected to play on the Air Force All SAC team.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunts, Blanche Moore Smith and Ruth Moore Vines, and uncle, Stanley Smith.

Survivors include: his beloved dog, Dudley Jr.; sister, Nancy Garvey and her husband Greg of Nashville; brother, Pete Moore and his wife Robin of Oviedo, FL; nephew, Chad Moore, his wife Candace, and their daughter Eva of Columbia, SC; nephew, Sean Moore and his wife Stephanie of Winter Park, FL; step nieces, Ashley Nowak of San Diego, CA and Gia Lister of Raleigh, NC; cousins, Tony Smith, Judy Smith Barnett, Betty Ferguson, and Tommy Decker; and many dear friends and neighbors.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses, doctors, and chaplains at the VA Medical Center ICU for their exceptional care.

A committal service is scheduled for 2:30 pm Friday, October 21, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery for the service. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:30 am Saturday, October 22, 2016 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:30 am Saturday under the direction of Pastor Chad Moore.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Great Circle (formerly Boys & Girls Town of Missouri), 330 North Gore, St. Louis, MO 63119.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Moore family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Moore family. (423) 282-1521