She was an active member and passionate prayer warrior of First United Methodist Church of Starke. She enjoyed serving her community through the Starke Woman's Club where she presided as president on several occasions. She also enjoyed fellowshipping with The Red Hat Society and Phi Beta Kappa Sorority.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Verl Best, her parents, Sankey and Mae Miller of Starke; two sisters, Sue Carter of Daytona Beach and Jo Ann Solze of Starke, one brother, Richard Miller of Daytona Beach.

She is survived by a sister, Phyllis Rosier, a brother John M. Miller (Ann) both of Starke, and children: Rhonda Beck (Richard), Robbie Best (Janet), Marty Best (Marney), all of Starke and Tina Bassett (Mike) of Middleburg, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 23. 2016 from 3 o'clock to 4:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church with the funeral service to follow at 4 o'clock. Interment will be in Crosby Lake Cemetery with Reverend Mike Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 157, Starke, FL 32091. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME OF STARKE 904-964-6200 www.jonesgallagherfh.com.